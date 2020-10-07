2nd MDG welcomes new commander

Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Col. Christopher Hudson, outgoing 2nd Medical Group commander, stand at attention while Hudson receives the Legion of Merit Medal during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 10, 2020. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

