U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo on the back of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft after being named Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2020. Kim developed a training plan which integrated 50 crew chief maintenance tasks for the entire hydraulics section, bolstering his team’s technical knowledge and squadron maintenance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 08:21 Photo ID: 6270847 VIRIN: 200708-F-KY598-1059 Resolution: 4831x3214 Size: 7.65 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.