Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership [Image 5 of 5]

    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo on the back of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft after being named Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2020. Kim developed a training plan which integrated 50 crew chief maintenance tasks for the entire hydraulics section, bolstering his team’s technical knowledge and squadron maintenance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 08:21
    Photo ID: 6270847
    VIRIN: 200708-F-KY598-1059
    Resolution: 4831x3214
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership
    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership
    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership
    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership
    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    C-130J
    Ramstein Air Base
    aircraft
    Military
    United States Air Force
    maintenance
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    Hydraulic Systems
    86 AW
    RAB
    86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    86 AMXS
    Airlifter of the Week
    World’s Best Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT