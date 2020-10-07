AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership

Photo By Airman 1st Class John Wright | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class John Wright | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo on the back of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft after being named Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2020. Kim developed a training plan which integrated 50 crew chief maintenance tasks for the entire hydraulics section, bolstering his team’s technical knowledge and squadron maintenance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright) see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and noncommissioned officer in charge, was awarded Airlifter of the Week for his leadership and direction in the hydraulics section at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2020.



Recently handpicked to fill the hydraulic section’s NCOIC position, Kim leads a team of 17 technicians who perform maintenance on 14 assigned C-130J Super Hercules aircraft valued at $1.1 billion.



“In the last quarter, Tech. Sgt. Kim flawlessly directed over 203 maintenance actions and repairs,” said Master Sgt. Mike Jones, 86th AMXS aircraft section chief. “This enabled 1,000 sorties and 2,600 flight hours for the Air Force’s most utilized C-130J fleet.”



The technical skills and knowledge needed to support aircraft maintenance can require a comprehensive training plan.



“Kim developed a training plan which integrated 50 crew chief maintenance tasks for the entire hydraulics section, bolstering his team’s technical knowledge and squadron maintenance capabilities by 19.5 percent,” Jones said.



Kim also continuously focuses on the safety of the C-130J aircraft assigned to Ramstein.



“Tech. Sgt. Kim led a team and swiftly executed a safety time compliance technical order for the entire fleet, which consisted of 112 inspections and ensured the integrity of the brake systems,” Jones said.



As Kim’s five-year career at Ramstein has progressed from hands-on work to a more supervisory role, his goals have progressed as well.



“Ultimately, (the goal is) always putting planes in the air because the mission we have here for the C-130s is great,” Kim said. “However, now that I’m a technical sergeant and kind of drawn away from the flight line, the greatest thing is watching new troops come in, trying to pass down everything I’ve accumulated over the years, and watching them grow.”



Outside of work, Kim, an Oklahoma City native, enjoys traveling with his wife and two children.



While stationed in Germany, we have been to Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Ireland, and driven the entire coast of Croatia, Kim said.



As Kim continues his career in the Air Force, he is constantly improving himself and looking for ways to enhance not only his career, but the careers of others.



“He’s going to go places,” Jones said. “He already has his degree, and he’s looking to commission. He’s an expert technician, he’s a scholar, and he does a lot to assist in the ways he can for the betterment of others.”