AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, holds the coins he received for being named Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2020. Kim leads a team of 17 technicians who perform maintenance on 14 assigned C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

