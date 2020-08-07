U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, looks up a maintenance task on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2020. Kim was recently handpicked to fill the hydraulic section’s NCOIC position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership
