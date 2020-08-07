U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, looks up a maintenance task on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2020. Kim was recently handpicked to fill the hydraulic section’s NCOIC position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 08:20 Photo ID: 6270842 VIRIN: 200708-F-KY598-1049 Resolution: 5381x3587 Size: 10.97 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.