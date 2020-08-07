AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, visually inspects a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2020. In the last quarter, Kim directed over 203 maintenance actions and repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE