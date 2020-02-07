AOTW: 86 AMXS Airman recognized for leadership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kim, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 hydraulic systems craftsman and hydraulics noncommissioned officer in charge, right, salutes Brig. Gen, Mark R. August, 86th Airlift Wing commander, after being named Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2020. Kim was recognized for his leadership and direction in the 86th AMXS hydraulics section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

