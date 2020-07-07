Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Col. Richard Adams, 168th Wing commander, talk about the capabilities of the KC-135R Stratotanker July 7, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The KC-135R provides inflight refueling to a variety of aircraft supporting the U.S. Air Force ability to respond rapidly to any location in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shannon Chace)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 20:15
|Photo ID:
|6270537
|VIRIN:
|200707-Z-CP945-0002
|Resolution:
|6194x4425
|Size:
|734.19 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
