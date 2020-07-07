Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Col. Richard Adams, 168th Wing commander, talk about the capabilities of the KC-135R Stratotanker July 7, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The KC-135R provides inflight refueling to a variety of aircraft supporting the U.S. Air Force ability to respond rapidly to any location in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shannon Chace)

