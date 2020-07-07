Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic's importance to national security [Image 4 of 5]

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Col. Richard Adams, 168th Wing commander, and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, talk about the capabilities of the KC-135R Stratotanker July 7, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The KC-135R provides inflight refueling to a variety of aircraft supporting the U.S. Air Force ability to respond rapidly to any location in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shannon Chace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 20:14
    Photo ID: 6270536
    VIRIN: 200707-Z-CP945-0001
    Resolution: 5442x4354
    Size: 702.24 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shannon Chace

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

