    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic's importance to national security

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett observes a scenario conducted by 13th Space Warning Squadron Airmen at Clear Force Air Station, Alaska, July 8, 2020. Barrett visited Eielson and Clear during her Alaskan trip to learn more about their roles in Arctic defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 20:14
    Photo ID: 6270535
    VIRIN: 200708-F-HJ760-1040
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic's importance to national security, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shannon Chace

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

