SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett observes a scenario conducted by 13th Space Warning Squadron Airmen at Clear Force Air Station, Alaska, July 8, 2020. Barrett visited Eielson and Clear during her Alaskan trip to learn more about their roles in Arctic defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

