U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Russell Reese, the 354th Range Squadron commander, briefs Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett and Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July, 7, 2020. The 354th Fighter Wing activated the 354th RANS on May 13, 2020, to increase the prominence of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex as a venue for high-end air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 20:14 Photo ID: 6270531 VIRIN: 200707-F-HJ760-1126 Resolution: 6022x4019 Size: 1.2 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.