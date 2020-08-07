Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security [Image 2 of 5]

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A newly-built Long Range Discrimination Radar at Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, July 8, 2020. The air and space radars at Clear detect intercontinental missile launches and monitor objects orbiting the earth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 20:14
    Photo ID: 6270534
    VIRIN: 200708-F-HJ760-1029
    Resolution: 6492x4333
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shannon Chace

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SecAF beholds Alaska airpower during visit, emphasizes Arctic’s importance to national security

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT