200703-N-DK722-1011 SAN BERNARDINO STRAITS (July 3, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Shannon Reynolds, from Destin, Florida, performs maintenance on a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) frame the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6265674
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-DK722-1011
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|DESTIN, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance Across The Ship [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 David Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
