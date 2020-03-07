USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance Across The Ship

200703-N-DK722-1019 SAN BERNARDINO STRAITS (July 3, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Shannon Reynolds, from Destin, Florida, works on a consolidated automated support system (CASS) bench aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring aircraft support equipment is properly maintained. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.03.2020 14:22 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: DESTIN, FL, US