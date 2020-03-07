Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance Across The Ship [Image 6 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance Across The Ship

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Warren 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200703-N-DK722-1019 SAN BERNARDINO STRAITS (July 3, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Shannon Reynolds, from Destin, Florida, works on a consolidated automated support system (CASS) bench aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring aircraft support equipment is properly maintained. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance Across The Ship [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 David Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

