USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations

200703-N-AV746-1110 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 3, 2020) Hull Technician Fireman John Brown from Gloucester City, New Jersey, drills a battle lantern mount in the repair shop aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring safety equipment is properly maintained. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Timothy M. Black)

