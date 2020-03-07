Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations [Image 3 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Black 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200703-N-AV746-1110 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 3, 2020) Hull Technician Fireman John Brown from Gloucester City, New Jersey, drills a battle lantern mount in the repair shop aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring safety equipment is properly maintained. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Timothy M. Black)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 14:22
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Timothy Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

