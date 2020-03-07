200703-N-AV746-1110 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 3, 2020) Hull Technician Fireman John Brown from Gloucester City, New Jersey, drills a battle lantern mount in the repair shop aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring safety equipment is properly maintained. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Timothy M. Black)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6265672
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-AV746-1110
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|880.04 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Timothy Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
