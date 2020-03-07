USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations

200703-N-WS494-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 3, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 launches from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

Date Taken: 07.03.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA