    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200703-N-WS494-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 3, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 launches from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 14:23
    Photo ID: 6265683
    VIRIN: 200703-N-WS494-1032
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 694.62 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Night
    Operations
    CVN 76
    maritime
    aircraft carrier
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    NIMCSF2020

