200703-N-AV746-2030 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 3, 2020) Miki Nakachi, from Okinawa, Japan, assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, tutors Chief Warrant Officer Hashuan Swazy, from Natchez, Mississippi, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, in basic Japanese aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Japanese instructors join the crew to enhance communication with regional allies and partners. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Timothy M. Black)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.03.2020 14:22 Photo ID: 6265673 VIRIN: 200702-N-AV746-2030 Resolution: 3525x2350 Size: 843.13 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: NATCHEZ, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Timothy Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.