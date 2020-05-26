Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch

Airmen from various Team Hickam units load pararescuemen equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, May 26, 2020 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Team Hickam Airmen pre-rigged the C-17 in order to be able to quickly respond to astronaut rescue in the Pacific region in support of a manned space flight launch on May 30. The rocket launch was part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program which partnered with SpaceX and Boeing to execute the first ever manned space launch from American shores in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

