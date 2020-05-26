Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch

Tech. Sgt. Josh Moracco, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster adjusts the straps on Pararescuemen equipment loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III, May 26, 2019, Joint Base-Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Team Hickam Airmen postured to execute astronaut rescue in the Pacific region in support of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Through a partnership with SpaceX and Boeing, CCP develops commercially provided space transport that is safe, reliable, and cost-effective for the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

