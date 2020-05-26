Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch

Tech. Sgt. Marvin Richardson 735th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation technician peers out the tail end of a C-17 Globemaster III as he awaits Pararescuemen equipment to be loaded, May 26, 2020, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Team Hickam Airmen were poised to execute astronaut rescue in the Pacific region in support of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Through a partnership with SpaceX and Boeing, CCP develops commercially provided space transport that is safe, reliable, and cost-effective for the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

Date Taken: 05.26.2020
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US