NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Supports NASA's SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2

When the first launch of astronauts from American soil to the International Space Station in nine years occurred, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pearl Harbor personnel were on duty to support NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



Personnel with NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s Air Force component, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s fuel department were staged to provide logistics support for contingency search and rescue efforts in case a mishap forced the astronauts aboard the spacecraft to abort the mission during launch and splashdown in the Pacific region.



“It was a true honor to be a small part of the SpaceX mission,” said Capt. Trent C. Kalp, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “Our Sailors and Airmen were the epitome of the joint force working together to provide logistic solutions to a new era of spaceflight.”



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s fuel department provided fuel to aircraft on standby. Simultaneously, the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s combat mobility flight provided logistics solutions with transportation, storage and the upload of a jump package consisting of boats and support equipment.



“This mission embodied the wingman concept and showed our younger Airmen what teamwork looks like in action,” said Staff Sgt. Waite Rowland, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight supervisor. “I’m honored to be selected to be part of this historic mission. Being part of this mission showed me that I’m part of something bigger than myself, something that’s going to help a lot of people.”



