Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 204th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is pre-loaded with Pararescuemen equipment in order quickly respond to Astronaut rescue in the Pacific, May 26, 2019. Team Hickam Airmen were poised to execute astronaut rescue during a May 30 launch in support of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Through a partnership with SpaceX and Boeing, CCP develops commercially provided space transport that is safe, reliable, and cost-effective for the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)
|05.26.2020
|07.01.2020 21:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
HIANG unit posture for astronaut recovery during historic launch
