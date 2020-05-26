Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron load pararescuemen equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, May 26, 2020, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Team Hickam Airmen were poised to execute astronaut rescue in the Pacific region in support of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Through a partnership with SpaceX and Boeing, CCP develops commercially provided space transport that is safe, reliable, and cost-effective for the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 21:06
    Photo ID: 6260151
    VIRIN: 200526-Z-PW099-0363
    Resolution: 5851x4388
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch
    Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch
    Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch
    Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch
    Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HIANG unit posture for astronaut recovery during historic launch

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    NASA
    HIANG
    ccp
    Hawaii
    boeing
    154th Wing
    alaska air national guard
    15th wing
    204th Airlift Squadron
    58th rescue squadron
    144th AS
    joint base pearl harbor hickam
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    SpaceX
    human space flight support
    commercial crew program
    204th AS
    team hickam
    contigency astronaut rescue
    58 RS
    Hoku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT