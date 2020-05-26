Airmen from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron load pararescuemen equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III, May 26, 2020, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Team Hickam Airmen were poised to execute astronaut rescue in the Pacific region in support of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Through a partnership with SpaceX and Boeing, CCP develops commercially provided space transport that is safe, reliable, and cost-effective for the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)
This work, Team Hickam postured for astronaut recovery during historic launch [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HIANG unit posture for astronaut recovery during historic launch
