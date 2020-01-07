Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 10 of 10]

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

    SILVER POINT, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    (Left to Right) Bill DeBruyn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District construction liaison; Tennessee District 40 Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver; Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal, Nashville District commander; Steve Kohler, president and chief executive officer of Thalle Construction Corporation; David W. Salyers, P.E., Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation; and Linda Adcock, Corps of Engineers retiree and former project manager; cut a ribbon signifying the completion of the roller compacted concrete berm and the overarching Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:54
    Photo ID: 6260125
    VIRIN: 200701-A-EO110-1008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.75 MB
    Location: SILVER POINT, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

    TAGS

    President
    USACE
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    CEO
    Commander
    Ribbon Cutting
    Weaver
    Commissioner
    Nashville District
    Chief Executive Officer
    Salyers
    Center Hill Lake
    Center Hill Dam
    TDEC
    Silver Point
    Linda Adcock
    Bill Debruyn
    District 40
    Debruyn
    2017
    Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project
    Adcock
    Roller Compacted Concrete Berm
    Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal
    Avichal
    Sonny Avichal
    Representative Terri Lynn Weaver
    Steve Kohler
    Thalle Construction Corporation
    Terry Lynn Weaver
    Construction Liaison
    David W. Salyers
    Tennessee Department of Enviornment and Conservation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT