(Left to Right) Bill DeBruyn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District construction liaison; Tennessee District 40 Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver; Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal, Nashville District commander; Steve Kohler, president and chief executive officer of Thalle Construction Corporation; David W. Salyers, P.E., Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation; and Linda Adcock, Corps of Engineers retiree and former project manager; cut a ribbon signifying the completion of the roller compacted concrete berm and the overarching Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:54 Photo ID: 6260125 VIRIN: 200701-A-EO110-1008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 16.75 MB Location: SILVER POINT, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.