(Left to Right) Bill DeBruyn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District construction liaison; Tennessee District 40 Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver; Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal, Nashville District commander; Steve Kohler, president and chief executive officer of Thalle Construction Corporation; David W. Salyers, P.E., Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation; and Linda Adcock, Corps of Engineers retiree and former project manager; cut a ribbon signifying the completion of the roller compacted concrete berm and the overarching Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 18:54
|Photo ID:
|6260125
|VIRIN:
|200701-A-EO110-1008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.75 MB
|Location:
|SILVER POINT, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
LEAVE A COMMENT