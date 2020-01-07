Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 8 of 10]

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

    SILVER POINT, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Steve Kohler, president and chief executive officer of Thalle Construction Corporation, speaks about the technical processes of constructing a roller compacted concrete berm and challenges the contractor faced and overcame during a ceremony July 1, 2020 in Silver Point, Tennessee, celebrating the completion of the $50 million RCC berm that stabilizes the left rim of Center Hill Lake and reduces risk of both an internal erosion foundation failure and a potential overtopping failure mode at the saddle dam. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:54
    Photo ID: 6260123
    VIRIN: 200701-A-EO110-1006
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.5 MB
    Location: SILVER POINT, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    USACE
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    CEO
    Nashville District
    Chief Executive Officer
    Center Hill Lake
    Center Hill Dam
    Silver Point
    2017
    Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project
    Roller Compacted Concrete Berm
    Steve Kohler
    Thalle Construction Corporation

