Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

Steve Kohler, president and chief executive officer of Thalle Construction Corporation, speaks about the technical processes of constructing a roller compacted concrete berm and challenges the contractor faced and overcame during a ceremony July 1, 2020 in Silver Point, Tennessee, celebrating the completion of the $50 million RCC berm that stabilizes the left rim of Center Hill Lake and reduces risk of both an internal erosion foundation failure and a potential overtopping failure mode at the saddle dam. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Location: SILVER POINT, TN, US