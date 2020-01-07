Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 1 of 10]

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

    SILVER POINT, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Officials held a ceremony July 1, 2020 to celebrate the completion of the last phase of repairs for the $353 million Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently finished constructing a roller compacted concrete berm to reinforce the auxiliary dam at Center Hill Lake, a secondary earthen embankment that fills a low area in the landscape just east of the main dam. Construction of the $50 million RCC Berm completes the final major construction contract to remediate the Center Hill project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:53
    Photo ID: 6260111
    VIRIN: 200701-A-EO110-1009
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.07 MB
    Location: SILVER POINT, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

    TAGS

    Center Hill Lake
    Center Hill Dam
    Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project
    Roller Compacted Concrete Berm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT