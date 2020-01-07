Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

Officials held a ceremony July 1, 2020 to celebrate the completion of the last phase of repairs for the $353 million Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently finished constructing a roller compacted concrete berm to reinforce the auxiliary dam at Center Hill Lake, a secondary earthen embankment that fills a low area in the landscape just east of the main dam. Construction of the $50 million RCC Berm completes the final major construction contract to remediate the Center Hill project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

