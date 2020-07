Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

Tennessee District 40 Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver sings the National Anthem at the Center Hill Lake Auxiliary Dam July 1, 2020 during a ceremony celebrating the completion of the last phase of repairs for the $353 million Center Hill Dam Safety Rehabilitation Project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently finished constructing a roller compacted concrete berm to reinforce the auxiliary dam at Center Hill Lake, a secondary earthen embankment that fills a low area in the landscape just east of the main dam. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 07.01.2020
Location: SILVER POINT, TN, US