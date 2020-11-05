Aerial photo of the Center Hill Auxiliary Dam and roller compacted concrete berm in Silver Point, Tennessee, May 11, 2020. The RCC berm reinforces the auxiliary dam, a secondary earthen embankment that fills a low area in the landscape just east of the main dam. (Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 18:53
|Photo ID:
|6260112
|VIRIN:
|200511-A-A1409-1025
|Resolution:
|5100x3511
|Size:
|17.54 MB
|Location:
|SILVER POINT, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation
