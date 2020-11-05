Berm construction completes last repair phase for dam rehabilitation

Aerial photo of the Center Hill Auxiliary Dam and roller compacted concrete berm in Silver Point, Tennessee, May 11, 2020. The RCC berm reinforces the auxiliary dam, a secondary earthen embankment that fills a low area in the landscape just east of the main dam. (Courtesy Asset)

