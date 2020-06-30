A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, negotiates an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 30, 2020. Recruits conducted physical training on a daily basis to stay conditioned for the various events they encountered throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:51 Photo ID: 6259619 VIRIN: 200630-M-CI314-1027 Resolution: 5024x3349 Size: 8.44 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.