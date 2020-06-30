Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, ascend the stairway to heaven during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 30, 2020. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:51 Photo ID: 6259615 VIRIN: 200630-M-CI314-1022 Resolution: 2883x4325 Size: 3.92 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.