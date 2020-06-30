A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, negotiates an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 30, 2020. Recruits conducted physical training on a daily basis to stay conditioned for the various events they encountered throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6259616
|VIRIN:
|200630-M-CI314-1009
|Resolution:
|4122x2748
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
