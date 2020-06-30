Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 6]

    Hotel Company Confidence Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, muscles through the arm walk during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 30, 2020. The confidence course challenged recruits to face their fears and push them forward in training in order to graduate Aug. 28. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:51
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

