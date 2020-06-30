Hotel Company Confidence Course

A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, muscles through the arm walk during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 30, 2020. The confidence course challenged recruits to face their fears and push them forward in training in order to graduate Aug. 28. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

