Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, climb over an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 30, 2020. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6259617
|VIRIN:
|200630-M-CI314-1048
|Resolution:
|4553x3035
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
