A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, climbs a cargo net during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 30, 2020. The obstacles were used to instill confidence by challenging recruits to overcome their fears. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:51 Photo ID: 6259614 VIRIN: 200630-M-CI314-1024 Resolution: 2676x1784 Size: 2.08 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.