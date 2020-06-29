A sign is placed outside the office of Jacqueline Robertson, 2nd Force Support Squadron school liaison officer, in the new River’s Edge Welcome Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020. The welcome center appointment line can be reached at 318-456-0956. All incoming Airmen are encouraged to bring in their family to their appointment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6257087
|VIRIN:
|200629-F-NP461-1003
|Resolution:
|5276x2968
|Size:
|13.56 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center
LEAVE A COMMENT