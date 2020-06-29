Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center [Image 2 of 5]

    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A sign is placed outside the office of Jacqueline Robertson, 2nd Force Support Squadron school liaison officer, in the new River’s Edge Welcome Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020. The welcome center appointment line can be reached at 318-456-0956. All incoming Airmen are encouraged to bring in their family to their appointment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 16:37
    Photo ID: 6257087
    VIRIN: 200629-F-NP461-1003
    Resolution: 5276x2968
    Size: 13.56 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center
    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center
    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center
    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center
    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Louisiana
    LA
    Barksdale
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT