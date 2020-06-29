2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center

Senior Airman Destiny Jarvis, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management office personal property counselor, poses for a photo in the new River’s Edge Welcome Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020. The center is open by appointment only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is a one-stop-shop for all in-processing needs from finance to the traffic management office and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

