    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center [Image 5 of 5]

    2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Destiny Jarvis, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management office personal property counselor, briefs Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, on her role in the new River’s Edge Welcome Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020.The center is open by appointment only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is a one-stop-shop for all in-processing needs from finance to the traffic management office and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 16:37
    Photo ID: 6257090
    VIRIN: 200629-F-NP461-1020
    Resolution: 5275x3093
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Louisiana
    LA
    Barksdale
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

