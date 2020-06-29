2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center

Senior Airman Destiny Jarvis, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management office personal property counselor, briefs Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, on her role in the new River’s Edge Welcome Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020.The center is open by appointment only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is a one-stop-shop for all in-processing needs from finance to the traffic management office and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

