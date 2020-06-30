2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center

Photo By Senior Airman Lillian Miller | Senior Airman Destiny Jarvis, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Lillian Miller | Senior Airman Destiny Jarvis, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management office personal property counselor, briefs Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, on her role in the new River’s Edge Welcome Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020.The center is open by appointment only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is a one-stop-shop for all in-processing needs from finance to the traffic management office and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller) see less | View Image Page

The 2nd Bomb Wing opened a new welcome center for all incoming Barksdale Airmen and their families June 29, 2020.



The River’s Edge Welcome Center is open by appointment only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is a one-stop-shop for all in-processing needs.



“When I first arrived here, I was at a loss about where to start,” said Senior Airman Destiny Jarvis, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management office personal property counselor. “I didn’t come from a military background so I didn’t know anything about what my options were. We are hoping that by bringing all of the large pieces of the in-processing checklist together, we can make the whole process easier.”



The center provides face-to-face help to Airmen and their spouses with the Airman & Family Readiness Center representatives, 2nd Medical Group patient administration, Barksdale School Liaison officer, TMO personal property counselor and 2nd Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor.



For representatives such as the School Liaison Officer, the in-person counseling has been beneficial.



“There are certain nuances I am able to tell the family about upfront,” said Jacqueline Roberston, 2nd Force Support Squadron school liaison officer. “For example, to enroll a child in the state of Louisiana, parents need to provide a civilian medical shot record and I can guide them through that process.”



The welcome center appointment line can be reached at 318-456-0956. All incoming Airmen are encouraged to bring in their family to their appointment.



For now, all patrons and workers of the welcome center are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. All patrons are also being screened with a questionnaire recommended by the 2nd MDG.