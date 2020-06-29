Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Prince, 2nd BW interim command chief, and Staff Sgt. Dylana Horrell, 2nd Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor, listen to Mr. Jeff Maiette, 2nd BW community support coordinator, as he briefs the functions of the new River’s Edge Welcome Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020. The center is open by appointment only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is a one-stop-shop for all in-processing needs from finance to the traffic management office and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)
2nd BW opens River’s Edge Welcome Center
