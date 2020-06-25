Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Spc. Cody Rich 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200625-A-UQ166-0213 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Canaan Priestley
    loads the M2 50-caliber machine gun to in preparation prepare for an underway aboard the coastal
    patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of
    operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region,
    connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic
    choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

