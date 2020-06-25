200625-A-UQ166-0123 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Sailors aboard the coastal patrol ship USS

Tempest (PC 2) watch The coastal patrol ship USS Squall (PC 7) gets underway from Naval Support

Activity Bahrain during a sea and anchor detail June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet

area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central

region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three

strategic choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

