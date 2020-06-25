200625-A-UQ166-0123 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Sailors aboard the coastal patrol ship USS
Tempest (PC 2) watch The coastal patrol ship USS Squall (PC 7) gets underway from Naval Support
Activity Bahrain during a sea and anchor detail June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet
area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central
region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three
strategic choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 06:47
|Photo ID:
|6256327
|VIRIN:
|200625-A-UQ166-0123
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|840.69 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Tempest (PC 2) [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT