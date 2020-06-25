200625-A-UQ166-0209 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Aben Caro inserts a

plate into a tactical vest aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) June 25, 2020. Tempest is

deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime

stability and security in the central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the

Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army

photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 06:47 Photo ID: 6256331 VIRIN: 200625-A-UQ166-0210 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 841.2 KB Location: MANAMA, BH