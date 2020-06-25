Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tempest (PC 2) [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Tempest (PC 2)

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Spc. Cody Rich 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200625-A-UQ166-0209 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Aben Caro inserts a
    plate into a tactical vest aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) June 25, 2020. Tempest is
    deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime
    stability and security in the central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the
    Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army
    photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

