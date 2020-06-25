200625-A-UQ166-0209 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Aben Caro inserts a
plate into a tactical vest aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) June 25, 2020. Tempest is
deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime
stability and security in the central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the
Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army
photo by Spc. Cody Rich)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 06:47
|Photo ID:
|6256331
|VIRIN:
|200625-A-UQ166-0210
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|841.2 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Tempest (PC 2) [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT