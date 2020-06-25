200625-A-UQ166-0176 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Sailors aboard the coastal patrol ship USS
Tempest (PC 2) heave in a mooring line during a sea and anchor detail as the ship departs from Naval
Support Activity Bahrain June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in
support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region, connecting
the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points
to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 06:47
|Photo ID:
|6256330
|VIRIN:
|200625-A-UQ166-0177
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|872.98 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
