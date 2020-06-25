200625-A-UQ166-0176 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Sailors aboard the coastal patrol ship USS

Tempest (PC 2) heave in a mooring line during a sea and anchor detail as the ship departs from Naval

Support Activity Bahrain June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in

support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region, connecting

the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points

to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

