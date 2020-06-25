200625-A-UQ166-0211 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Sailors prepare for an underway aboard the
coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of
operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region,
connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic
choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)
|06.25.2020
|06.30.2020 06:47
|6256332
|200625-A-UQ166-0212
|6720x4480
|895.36 KB
|MANAMA, BH
|4
|0
|0
This work, USS Tempest (PC 2) [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
