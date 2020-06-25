200625-A-UQ166-0211 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Sailors prepare for an underway aboard the

coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of

operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region,

connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic

choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 06:47 Photo ID: 6256332 VIRIN: 200625-A-UQ166-0212 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 895.36 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tempest (PC 2) [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.