200625-A-UQ166-0161 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Dominic Acosta and

Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Samuel Goodwin remove a safety net during a sea and anchor

detail aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) as the ship departs from Naval Support Activity

Bahrain June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval

operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region, connecting the Mediterranean

and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of

global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 06:47 Photo ID: 6256329 VIRIN: 200625-A-UQ166-0166 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 819.94 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tempest (PC 2) [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.