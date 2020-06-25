200625-A-UQ166-0161 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 25, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Dominic Acosta and
Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Samuel Goodwin remove a safety net during a sea and anchor
detail aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) as the ship departs from Naval Support Activity
Bahrain June 25, 2020. Tempest is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval
operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region, connecting the Mediterranean
and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of
global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)
