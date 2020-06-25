F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson

A Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) pilot lands a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 25, 2020. Pilots assigned to DCMA deliver aircraft to bases around the world. For the 356th Fighter Squadron, DCMA aircraft deliveries enable F-35 pilots to focus on stand up and training preparation without risk of COVID-19 exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

