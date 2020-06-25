Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson [Image 2 of 5]

    F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) pilot lands a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 25, 2020. Pilots assigned to DCMA deliver aircraft to bases around the world. For the 356th Fighter Squadron, DCMA aircraft deliveries enable F-35 pilots to focus on stand up and training preparation without risk of COVID-19 exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

