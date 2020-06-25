A Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) pilot prepares to exit a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron after landing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska June 25, 2020. DCMA pilots delivered the F-35As on schedule to the 356th Fighter Squadron and are primed to deliver Eielson’s remaining 48 jets by the end of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 19:27 Photo ID: 6256015 VIRIN: 200625-F-BG083-1265 Resolution: 4072x2545 Size: 661.82 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.