    F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson [Image 5 of 5]

    F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) pilot prepares to exit a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron after landing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska June 25, 2020. DCMA pilots delivered the F-35As on schedule to the 356th Fighter Squadron and are primed to deliver Eielson’s remaining 48 jets by the end of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 19:27
    Photo ID: 6256015
    VIRIN: 200625-F-BG083-1265
    Resolution: 4072x2545
    Size: 661.82 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

