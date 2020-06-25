A Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) pilot prepares to exit a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron after landing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska June 25, 2020. DCMA pilots delivered the F-35As on schedule to the 356th Fighter Squadron and are primed to deliver Eielson’s remaining 48 jets by the end of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|06.25.2020
|06.29.2020 19:27
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson
