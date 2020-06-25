F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron lands at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 25, 2020. Eielson received three F-35As, doubling the current fleet from three to six. Eielson is set to receive a total of 54 aircraft by the end of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

