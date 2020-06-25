F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson

Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron taxi to their new home, the 356th Fighter Squadron, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 25, 2020. Their on-time arrival doubles the F-35A fleet at Eielson from three fighters to six. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

