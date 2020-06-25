F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron taxi to their new home, the 356th Fighter Squadron, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 25, 2020. Their on-time arrival doubles the F-35A fleet at Eielson from three fighters to six. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

