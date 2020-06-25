F-35A fleet doubles at Eielson

A Defense Contract Management Agency pilot taxis a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II after landing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 25, 2020. This was the fourth of 54 F-35As scheduled to arrive to Eielson by the end of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
